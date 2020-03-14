Former BB Naija housemate and one of the most controversial Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has sparked social media speculations after she was spotted kissing Nigerian singer L.A.X.

The two were in a car together filming a new show by Tacha, and at the end, she gave him a kiss. It was a rather tame ‘peck on the cheek’ but people are going to talk anyway.

Symply Tacha keeps making big moves to beef up her career after her appearance in the BB Naija house.

Her newest move is to run a ‘Karaoke’ show on her YouTube channel, in which she invites fellow showbiz personalities to join her to sing songs in a car. It’s a show similar to British comedian James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

Watch her and L.A.X in the video below…

HOT NOW