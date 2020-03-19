Nigerian reality tv star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has joined the list of celebrities that have advised their fans to be wary of the new deadly Coronavirus and take necessary precautionary measures.

The beautiful model was recorded in a demonstration video, teaching her fans how to wash their hands properly in order to prevent themselves from contracting the the COVID-19.

“STAY SAFE GUYs WASH YOUR HANDS REGULARLY! USE HAND SANITIZERS. #safehands #stayhome” She wrote.

Watch the video below:

