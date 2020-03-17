As the world continue to panic over the pandemic coronavirus, Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha, has taken a break off all the terrifying reports to show her fans her new accent in Dubai.

Tacha travelled to Dubai few days ago amid growing tension about the spread of the deadly coronavirus across countries especially in Asia region.

She revealed she is starting to sound like the people in Dubai after spending just few days in the city. She added that she had to speak like then for snooth communication lbecause it’s hard to speak with them if you have English accent.

Watch the video below;

