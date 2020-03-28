According to a video shared on Twitter, the Chairman of the Ministry of Traffic Task Force, Mr Ikharo Attah led a Task Force team to a church in Abuja on Saturday and they met an ongoing church programmes and wedding activity.

However, the impressive side of the video was the way the Chairman of the Traffic Taskforce handled the situation as he used the Bible to speak sense to people present in the church.

Mr. Attah quoted at least three Bible Chapters that showed that people should obey the government order by staying at home to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The FCTA Official handle wrote, “TODAY: Closure of Christ Embassy church at Jabi-Utako area in Abuja where the FCTA Enforcement team met ongoing church programmes and wedding activity.”

TODAY: Closure of Chist Embassy church at Jabi-Utako area in Abuja where the FCTA Enforcement team met ongoing church programmes and wedding activity. Kindly abide by laid down guidelines to stay safe from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xhoNManq4D — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) March 28, 2020

HOT NOW