Reality TV stars, Teddy A and Bambam have welcomed their first child together today.

The baby, who is a girl has been promptly named Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

Teddy A, who couldn’t hide his excitement took to his Twitter page to announce the arrival of the new baby.

Recall that Teddy A and Bambam met at the Big Brother Naija house and then love spark between them, after leaving the house the two continue with their relationship.

The couple got married in one of the talk-of-town wedding in Dubai.

Bambam was pregnant last year with their child and the child was finally born today 5th of March 2020. We will bring you photos of the baby in due course.

Their marriage was almost marred by controversies after report alleged that Teddy A beats his Bambam. However, Bambam came out to deny the allegation made against her husband and ever since then their relationship has been a lovely one.

