Nigerian singer Teni Apata and her label boss Dr. Dollar have joined thousands of web users in the viral ‘flip the switch’ challenge. Teni in her usual playful nature disturbed social media this afternoon after sharing the video that saw her wear undersized clothes just after she flipped with her boss.

If you’re wondering what flip the switch challenge is, it’s a movement started by American rapper Drake, from his latest track Flip the switch.

Basically, two people stand in front of a mirror, play the track hitherto the part Drake sang ‘Flip the switch’ and swap parts. The challenge started in America but Nigerians have begun to hop on it and we sure know how to milk things like this.

Watch Teni and Dr Dollar swap costumes in the lovely video he shared on his page:

Teni flipped the switch 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yBOCpkMWel — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) March 14, 2020

