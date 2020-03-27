Teni Apata popularly known as Teni has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself when she was still slim as a little girl.

In the photo, she posed with her two sisters who she also tagged their Instagram ID’s in the caption of the throwback photo that she shared.

Teni didn’t talk about her slim stature in the photo though, she was more concerned with the makeup she was wearing in the throwback photo.

She wrote in the caption;

Who did this make up for me oooooo where did I go wrong ?

HOT NOW