Nigerian singer Teni Apata is such a gem with a great personality that can lift you out of any mood. The funny singer shared a video of the moment she was told that she would be lodging at the exquisite Burj AL Arab Hotel in Dubai.

The singer who was so excited and captivated by the splendour of the 7-star hotel hurriedly shared videos of the beautiful experience with her social media audience. In one of the videos, Teni could be heard saying she has attained the height her father never did and it was such a lovely moment, one can tell it was genuine happiness.

She could not let in her emotions when she was told the hotel rotates and she would most likely wake up to another view. The singer began thanking God and leapt for joy on the bed.

Watch video below:

