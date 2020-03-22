Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni in a statement on Sunday has spoken about submitting herself to the American embassy owing to the ban of international trips in Nigeria.

Teni wrote via her social media handle, “No one can leave Nigeria for one month? Let me go and submit myself to American Embassy!”

Although, Teni was born in Nigeria, however unlike her sister Ninola, Teni had her degree in business administration from American InterContinental University, a private tertiary institution in the US, this means she still has a link to return to the US.

However, going by Teni’s comical nature, her tweet might just be to get her fans attention and get them talking.

HOT NOW