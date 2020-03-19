Bobrisky has finally unveiled his boyfriend shortly after went hyper on Instagram because the social media moderators verified his account.

Bobrisky has always been teasing us on social media about his boyfriend and how he spends money lavishly on him but he has not showed us pictures for once.

Taking to Instagram this morning to express his gratitude to his man for always showing him support, the popular crossdresser shared a photo of his boyfriend posing in front of a Bentley while backing the camera and then wrote:

‘When your boyfriend is lit. Thanks for always supporting me when I needed it. I’m not tagging him here o because of hungry lion.’