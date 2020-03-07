The precise moment that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui collapsed during her traditional wedding with singer Medikal has surfaced online.
Recall that we earlier reported that the actress fainted while dancing during her traditional wedding.
However in a new twist, Fella Makafui was alleged to have been revived moments after the incident by guests who graced the occasion
Although it seemed she fainted due to possible dehydration and the usual stress accompanied with planning a wedding, Fella Makafui has been reported to have informed the wedding visitors that it was a PRANK.
Speculations from social media, have it that she is pregnant and in her 1st trimester and possibly overwhelmed.
