The United States Of America has recorded its first Coronavirus death

A man in his 50s in Washington state has died of the coronavirus — the first coronavirus death on US soil, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Saturday.

The man had underlying health problems that put him at high risk of developing a severe case of the virus, according to state health officials. He died at EvergreenHealth, a regional healthcare network based in Seattle.

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”

The governor added that the Washington State Department of Health, Emergency Management Division, and “local community health partners” were working to strengthen the state’s “preparedness and response efforts.”

