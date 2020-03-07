Nollywood actress, Toyin Alausa in a statement has revealed that she doesn’t see anything bad in dating younger men.

She, however, disclosed that there must be good intentions in the relationship.

Toyin Alausa, who is a mother of one stressed that she can date men who are younger than her.

In an interview with Broadway TV, the 41-year-old added that love is not enough in marriage.

“Every couple needs commitment and endurance and no woman will want her man to cheat”, she explained

Toyin Alausa is a popular face in Yoruba movies and she is mostly seen in movies produced by fellow actor and producer, Segun Ogungbe.

She has done well for her self and many Yoruba movies fans love her performance in every role given to her.

HOT NOW