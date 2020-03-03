There hardly goes a day where a celebrity will not have some horrible experiences with trolls going after them on social media and Chioma is a victim today.

Regardless of how hard Davido is trying to prove to trolls that Chioma is worth more that a diamond to him, they still find little vulnerabilities to use in attacking the innocent fiancée.

Trolls have gone against Chioma after she and Davido announced that the official video of his new single ‘1 Milli’ off his AGT (A Good Time) album, is now available for public video on video streaming platforms.

Davido featured Chioma and we saw him wed her in the new video. However trolls dragged Davido and Chioma on social media for only marrying in videos while they keep procrastinating their marriage in reality.

Watch the video;

Recall that Davido also featured Chioma in his much-hyped ‘Assurance’ video in 2018.

