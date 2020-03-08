Buzzing teenage singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has revealed his experiences as a child and how he had to step up to responsibilities of a man at a very tender age. In a recent interview with Capital Xtra, the “Dumebi” singer spoke about his family, music, love life and plans for the future,

According to him, he was signed to Mavin 18 months before the signing was announced to the public. At that time, he had just lost his father and brother and was desperate to provide for his mother.

Further revealing that his mother had to trek a long distance due to her inability to afford public transport , Rema said that the hardship prompted him to odd jobs to make ends meet.

Rema who made all these revelations during an interview with Capital xtra said:

“At some points , things got tough I had to man up. My past life has the same effect on my present being in the music and taking things forward, ” he narrated .

“I had to work hard because I lost my father and my brother and things were left only to me . So , I had to put things in place. I did a lots of job like working at a beach in Ghana .

“Hard work got me my this shape. At first , it was really hard for me, I cried and was really sad . When I got back to Nigeria I had to appreciate my mum for being strong so I had to get her a car.

HOT NOW