Nollywood actress and mother of one, Yvonne Jegede showed some skin in a tight and transparent dress she wore in the pictures she shared on Instagram recently. She showed way too much skin than anyone has asked to see.

Yvonne Jegede has been showing too much desperation for attention recently and her Instagram followers are always ready to give that to her but in a negative way.

Recall that the mother of one wore a two-piece suit to ehe media screening of Emem Isong’s new movie, ‘Special Jollof’, weeks ago and in one of the photos, she suffered what we would love to call a wardrobe malfunction.

This was after she made a shocking revelation days ago where she claimed that her reason for dumping her estranged husband and father of her son was because she got what she wanted from him.

She says she is happy and doing her and all that makes her happy.

And when someone touched on her failed marriage between herself and rapper Abounce which ended last year, she said she has no regrets or whatsoever that commenting that;

“I have never regretted anything in my life,” she says. “Every experience is something to learn from. There really is nothing for me to sit down and wish I didn’t do or should have done. Yes, I reverted to my original name on social media, but I am fine. Don’t I look alright?

Today, she has done it again sharing a picture in sheer dress and fans say that is not how a mother is supposed to behave.

What do you think?