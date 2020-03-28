Nigerian artiste and a member of the defunct, Psquare music group, Peter Okoye now known as MrP has responded to a fan who asked when he would release a new song.

Peter Okoye in his response stated that due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, it is the wrong time to release a song or an album.

MrP said, “Pls have it in mind that world is paying more attention to corona virus and I’m sure you know it is the wrong time to release a song or even an album. Thanks anyways. Happy quarantine!”

Mr P may be right to say this, but coronavirus didn’t stop the likes of Sound Sultan who released his 8th Wonder album as well as Oxlade and Johnny Drille from dropping singles this week.

DJ Cuppy will also drop her Original Copy EP anytime soon.

Peter Okoye has, however, done well for himself after he and his twin brother Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy went their separate ways.

