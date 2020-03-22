Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. Two cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.
As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.
This was announced by the NCDC
They wrote on Twitter;
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020
