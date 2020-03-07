Nollywood curvy actress Destiny Etiko started acting as a child but became famous as an adult as many aren’t aware she has been on the movie scene right from her childhood.

Over time, various throwback photos of these our favourite Celebrities have been dug up which has left fans dropping several reactions some wowed at the huge transformations and many more finding them funny.

We came across a funny childhood picture of the beautiful, talented and curvy Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and decided not to laugh to it alone by sharing here.

From all indications, the photo must have been a scene from one of her movies as a child actor.

What do you think about the photo? Does she have those same looks? Who would have thought she would grow up to be this curvy😆

See the photo below:

