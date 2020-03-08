It is no news that President Muhammadu Buhari had a wife before his current wife Aisha Buhari. Buhari as a young military officer got married to Safinatu in December 1971 shortly after her university education, and they had five children together named, Fatima, Hadiza, Zulaihat, Safinatu and late Musa.

Pres. Buhari was said to know Safinatu since when age was just 14 prior to their wedding. Buhari’s first wife Safinatu served as the first Lady of Nigeria during his reign as head of state.

Word on the streets has it that Safinatu went looking for favours in the enemy territory on behalf of her husband after the coup that saw him get overthrown by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1985 which led to their eventual separation in 1988. Buhari wedded his present wife Aisha Muhammadu Buhari a year later.

The photo was with his late wife Safinatu and Children; Fatima, Hadiza and Zulaihat at state house, Dodan Barrack.

