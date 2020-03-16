After the African Movies Viewers’ Choice Award AMVCA which took place last Sunday, another top event to look out for in March is the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards.

According to the reports, the event is set to take place on Friday, 20th March, 2020 at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

There will performances from music superstars like Timaya, Tekno, Mayorkun among others.

A look at the kind of Artistes that will perform at this year’s edition shows it promises to be like never before.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards is organised to honour elites from all sectors in recognition of excellence.

Also, we expect many top celebrities to storm the event as they did at AMVCA 2020 as it is another opportunity to slab of the camera.