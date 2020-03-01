Beautiful Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed in a post what she would do if any of her exes wants to come back. The shy singer advised ladies not to fall for the men’s trick anymore as coming back to a relationship does not guarantee he loves you, instead, he is basking in the fact that he has power over you.

The post reads:

“Don’t ever think a man loves you because he keeps coming back. That man loves the power he has over you. He knows you’ll take him back”

Right after sharing this post, sexy Tiwa shared a beautiful photo of herself in a lingerie, exposing quite an extra flesh to the delight of her fans. Who knows which of the ‘Baloguns’ is trying to come back but we all know who we are all rooting for.

See the photo below:

