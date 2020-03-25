Nigerian British boxer, Anthony Joshua has taken to his social media handle to give tips on how to overcome this period the world is in.

According to Anthony Joshua, to beat coronavirus, people need to support each other.

He wrote, “Hi guys, hope everyone’s staying safe! It’s humbling to see people giving their everything right now to keep us safe. Shout to everyone on the front-line. We see you, we appreciate you, we thank you and we’re in awe of you!

In this time, I want to use my platform to do something positive so if there’s anything on my channels that I can share with you to connect people locally and globally, then drop a comment below and we’ll see what we can do.

To beat this, we all need to play our part. Let’s support one another.”

