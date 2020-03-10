If you know Media personality, Toke Makinwa very well, you will know one of her hobbies is showing off her body especially her backside.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she made mention of the reason why she loves to showoff her backside. She also shared some sexy photos of herself to backup the caption.

In the photos, Toke posed in a long sleeve crop top with matching high waisted pants which showcased her massive backside.

She wrote in her caption: ‘My back is constantly turned to Negative energy. Scratch motivational caption, Yes I’m showing off my ass cos I think it’s a trend. Inserts Lauryn hill Doo Wop. Good morning. damnnnn I’m all that.’

See full photos below.

HOT NOW