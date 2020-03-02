Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill have set social media on fire as they engaged in a war of words.

The drama started when Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram Page to reveal that 60 percent of men women get married to are bi-sexual.

According to the filmmaker, she was once in such a relationship and had to walk out.

However, Olakunle Churchill who was not impressed by her statement fired back through a response on Insta Stories.

He posted:

Tonto Dikeh in her response to Churchill statement added woods to the fire. She replied him by calling him a pig adding that he’s the one with brain damage.

Tonto Dikeh posted:

Tonto Dikeh had a son with Churchill before their relationship went sour.

