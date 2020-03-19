Tonto Dikeh has signed a new endorsement deal and Director of Women Empowerment Save Nigeria Project.

The 34 year old took to her instagram page to share pictures from when she signed the deal and captioned it saying ;

‘Today I was appointed into the National caucus structure of Save Nigeria Project (SNP) as an Ambassador and Director of Women Empowerment by the President Save Nigeria Project Amb Dr Charles Chukwu. Save Nigeria Project Is a Grassroots national empowerment and developmental program designed to assist Government in ensuring an improved well-being of the common masses through Agro-allied ,real estate, Mining , economic empowerment and industrialization.

With me are

Hon Ikedi Didigu

Amb Dr Charles Chukwu,

Hon Mrs Ginika Torh Williams.

Consultant and Representative of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,

Amb. Nick Biebem (Manager of THE TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION)Charity Ona Global women Empowerment Icon

@oloye_africa“