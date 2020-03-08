Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is a combination of talent and controversy. For a time, she will make the headlines for her controversial characters and before you know it she is on another headline for receiving awards. Today she has been bestowed with a humanitarian award for her altruistic services.
She made a post via her social media page on Instagram page to show off the award. The over excited actress showed off the award on her social media page with a hilarious victory dance to celebrate her new recognition.
“WE ARE THE HEART OF THE TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION…
@nickbebiem @t_d_foundation Peep the victory dance on the last slide,” she wrote on her post.
The award was presented to her by at an event by VIP360Event. See her dance like a 12-year old below.
HOT NOW
- Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates his daughter’s 14th birthday
- Lady leaks bedroom video with Naira Marley after sleeping with him (Video)
- After taking her time, Faithia Balogun has finally replied Iyabo Ojo who called her a witch
Discussion about this post