Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is a combination of talent and controversy. For a time, she will make the headlines for her controversial characters and before you know it she is on another headline for receiving awards. Today she has been bestowed with a humanitarian award for her altruistic services.

She made a post via her social media page on Instagram page to show off the award. The over excited actress showed off the award on her social media page with a hilarious victory dance to celebrate her new recognition.

“WE ARE THE HEART OF THE TONTO DIKEH FOUNDATION…

@nickbebiem @t_d_foundation Peep the victory dance on the last slide,” she wrote on her post.

The award was presented to her by at an event by VIP360Event. See her dance like a 12-year old below.

HOT NOW