While her supposed Bestie, Bobrisky was busy brooding over his recent arrest and how his foes and friends alike were celebrating and gossiping over the issue, Tonto Dikeh chose to remain silent over the trending issue, aside the fact she commented with emoji on his post.

Instead, the single mother of one, used the opportunity to write an open letter to the real Nigerian women, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Her post reads; ” Dear woman, Happy International Women’s Day, Times have gone when you have to shrink yourself to be liked. Times have gone when what mattered to you was how people perceive you. Time has gone when you had to keep up with having to do the most but being under-appreciated. It’s time to own your womanhood; it’s time to walk confidently with your head high; it’s time to own your life. It’s time to stop sabotaging your self to accommodate people.”

She concluded, “Embrace your journey. Stop making choices to please everyone else but you. Chase your dreams effortlessly. They will call you names”. It’s envy. A successful woman is condemned by the society. Today, be thy woman who doesn’t care what society thinks. Steer your life to your desired direction. And remember that womanhood is not a test of suffering.”

