Nollywood screen diva and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh is now a proud owner of a Bentley Continental GT worth eleven million naira.

Tonto Dikeh, who couldn’t hide the excitement over the purchase of the new whip took to Instagram to share the news.

To further confirm her claim, she shared a video of the latest car in which an unidentified person was heard saying that she paid in full for the car.

Tonto Dikeh went on to caption the video with a message where she bragged about her achievements so far.

