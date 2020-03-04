First daughter of popular Lawmaker Senator Smart Adeyemi, Deola Smart has announced her wedding to one of Tonto Dikeh’s Ex’es and luxury jeweler Malivelihood.

Deola and the luxurious jewelry ‘Lord” in Nigeria Olusola M Awujoola popularly called Malivelohood official got engaged in 2017 after a long time relationship.

The delighted groom-to-be took to his Instagram page to announce the wedding logo and hashtag. We are about to experience another loud wedding barely weeks after the Adelekes shut down Dubai.

Excited Deola could not keep her wedding souvenirs till her weeding day as she gave a sneak peek into what will be given to the prominent guest list at the wedding. See photos below:

Recalled that Malivelohood and Tonto Dikeh were in serious relationship which eventually ended in 2015 before he met the senators daughter Deola. The grand ceremony is set to hold in Abuja and Kogi state.

HOT NOW