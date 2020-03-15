Popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru, has changed her name on social media for reasons best known to her. She removed her husband’s name from her Instagram page.

Before the Change, Toolz O. used to have her husband, Tunde Demuren’s name as part of her name on the social media platform. She had “Toolz Oniru-Demuren” on her page.

However, a recent check on the page revealed that she has yanked that off the page thereby sparking questions whether their marriage is still intact. This is coming just few months after Toolz and her husband celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. The couple got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding in Dubai, and welcomed their only child in the year 2018 in the United Kingdom.

