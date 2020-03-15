Nigerian top OAP, Toolz Oniru has removed her husband’s name from her Instagram handle.

Toolz, whose Instagram handle contains her husband’s name Tunde Demuren in the past now shows just her name on the handle.

A quick check on her Instagram handle confirmed this to be true and fans have started reacting as they hope her marriage is still intact.

This comes after she and her husband celebrated their four years marriage anniversary some months back.

See Photo of her Instagram handle

The couple got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding in Dubai, and welcomed their only child in the year 2018 in the United Kingdom.

We are hoping she merely removed the name and not that there is an issue in their relationship.

