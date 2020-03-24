Toyin Abraham, a Nigerian film actress, filmmaker, director and producer, donated 100,000 naira to purchase 100 sanitizers for 100 people to help Nigerians meet demand as the pandemic becomes more severe.

Toyin Abraham said in a recent post on Instagram that she sent 100k to someone on twitter to deliver 100 sanitizers to 100 people on twitter. She further advised that everyone reading her post should ensure that they stay home, stay safe and practice good hygiene.

She also revealed that she donated another N200k to the same course in Ibadan.

I am pleased to say that I and my friends @officialrockypain and

@omoiyaseri

has jointly donated N200k to buy bags of rice and hand sanitizers to people in Ibadan.

These items will be shared at 1pm tommorow at Dugbe, Opposite Cocoa House.

We are hoping to reach more people

