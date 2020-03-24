Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has shared a picture showing him lying facedown at the top of a mountain where he went to offer prayers against coronavirus.
Nigeria recorded the 40th case of coronavirus in the country which has brought tension on the citizens.
Those confirmed cases have been kept in isolation and receiving treatment.
Perhaps, as part of his contribution to the end of the virus, Kolawole Ajeyemi climbed the mountain top to offer prayers.
He captioned the picture he shared: “Alpha and Omega
You are the Rose of Sharon
We call you “Your Excellency”
How excellent is your name my God
Father Lord, please forgive & have mercy on us”
