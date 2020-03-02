Celebrity stylist cum fashionista, Toyin Lawani has caused tension on social media as she released another sultry picture that has got fans talking.

Toyin Lawani who celebrated her 38th birthday with some epic pictures some days ago is still in a celebratory mood as she once again showed fans why she’s often regarded as the fashion goddess.

Dressed in a black bikini, Toyin Lawani made sure all her fans especially the male ones are glued to her page.

See the sultry picture below:

Toyin Lawani dominance in the entertainment industry have seen her styled top celebrities in the music industry as well as in the Nollywood industry.

While most people criticise her style of dressing especially when she goes unclad, Toyin Lawani has refused to let the criticisms get to her as she continues to do the same thing.

HOT NOW