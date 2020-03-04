Toyin Lawani was having a photo shoot with her photographers and his son who was present at the location with them was running around unclothed.
She had spent most of her time trying to get a proper shoot and it seems the baby was tired of their drama.
She shared the photo on Instagram with caption;
Look who wants to be a baby Again 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 while I was shooting he kept running around naked , stressing the nannies, saying I’m the one that must bath him , I lifted him and tried to talk to him , next thing he said let’s take a picture like this and that was it ❤️⭐️
