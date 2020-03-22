An American senator, Rand Paul, has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the first for America’s upper legislative chamber.

This was revealed by the senator via a statement on his Twitter handle.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person,” the senator’s Twitter handle said on Sunday evening.

Mr Paul, a Republican from Kentucky who worked from the Senate throughout the week, said he was tested out of caution “due to his extensive travel and events.” He did not mention any specific exposures.

The U.S. Congress has been working extensively to pass a huge bill of financial palliatives for Americans amidst the raging coronavirus.

The United States has about 27,000 cases of the virus as of Sunday evening.

HOT NOW