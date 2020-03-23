Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo

2 cases are returning travellers from the UK

As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, One of former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed that his son has tested positive for coronavirus.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus,” Atiku tweeted on Sunday.

“@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.”