Nigerian rap artiste, Vector tha Viper, has taken to social media to speak about his experience growing up.

Vector disclosed that whenever he wanted to speak some people would mock and call him names. He, however, revealed he is now the one sending such people money now.

He wrote, “Growing up in the barracks with a mind like mine was horrible. It gave me anxiety everytime I wanted to speak coz they would mock and call me names. I send money to some of them now. Not to diss them but to let you know it’s okay to be brilliant or intelligent.”

“If you look at what is killing Nigeria, na part of am. It has become “stupid” of you to want to work hard and become something without much “runs”. I had a great time vining with you all. Be safe and sanitize your surroundings and mind. Blessings.”