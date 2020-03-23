Nigerian rapper, Vector has offered a brilliant piece of advice to the government on how create more isolation centers as everyone battles to contain the pandemic coronavirus.

He advised the government to partner with foam companies, schools and religious institutions to convert a few auditoriums into isolation centers.

He wrote on social media;

Do you think it will make sense for foam companies to partner with the govt., schools and religious institutions to convert a few auditoriums into new, clean and safe isolation Centers since the image we have seen so far of isolation centers are not encouraging?

If it is true that the EYESORElation centers are as horrible as we are seeing, @jidesanwoolu do you think this may also help house the homeless as we don’t want a bunch of people dead on the streets which may by itself become a different problem that’s worse with dead bodies if at all? no need to point blame at the govt. it will make sense to consider partnerships NOW!