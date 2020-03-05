Nigerian rapper Olarenwaju Ogunmefun also known as Vector is having a serious downtime over his struggling music career and now he has confirmed to the public that his career as a musician is on the path to death.

The 35 year old made the announcement on Twitter; revealing that his career was dying, in a response to the tweet published by one of his fans.

The fan had compared Vector to Erriga on Twitter, wondering why Vector’s official Twitter account isn’t verified meanwhile Erigga has a verification badge on his own Twitter page:

See their conversation below: