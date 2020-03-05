Victoria Inyama wrote a short note to the ladies, girls and women who break families with their sexual prowess with no justifiable reason; while also making it clear that no reason is justifiable enough for such act.

The former Nollywood actress took to Instagram to call out women who put other “women in tears”. She said women breaking into homes by having sex with the husband has become a trend.

She went on to ask men who entertain mistresses why they bothered to get married in the first place.

Read her posts below.

How we have turned into a heartless generation 😔

Women….How do U enjoy sex with him then tell your children ‘God bless U?.How?

How much are you worth?

When another woman is in tears?

A woman is d birther of life …..and death too…….

Every thing we do has consequences…Every thing…

Always remember that…. Ķá Çhìńèķè méżìè óķwù

Good morning 😔😔😔