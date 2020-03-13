Let’s throw you back to year 2017 when unstoppable global sensation Wizkid performed at the Royal Albert Hall on 29 September 2017 for an unforgettable Albert Sessions concert.

In one of the clips that resurfaced on social media from concert, Wizkid was seen performing an old song “Love my baby” from his first album.

Along the line, the Starboy flopped as he could not remember the lyrics of the song. He quickly picked the next line while also admitting that he missed the previous line.

Meanwhile, Wizkid is still the first Africa male artiste to sell out and perform at this hall. Also watching this video, we can’t but respect him, his swag, his voice, the charisma.

Wizkid is everything and more! Watch video below;

HOT NOW