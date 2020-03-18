Popular Hip TV presenter MC Rhelax got married to the love of his life over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony that held in Akure, Ondo State. The street Hip TV anchor Mc Rhelax Fakorede got married to his beautiful bride Barr. Morinsola khai whom he has been dating for nine years.

According to a twitter user who is a friend of the presenter, he revealed that MC Rhelax and his new bride dated for nin years without having sex, as it were. See his tweet below:

“we dated for 9 years I never saw her pant” – MC Rhelax of Hip TV (host of that street show). Me: I can’t believe it!!! On Saturday, the dude got married to same lady. Who said there aren’t good men out there?’

See more photos of the beautiful wedding

