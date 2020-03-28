Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha has weighed in on the current happenings in the country as Coronavirus ravages Nigeria while the president goes AWOL.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate who just returned into the country from the United Kingdom despite the ban on international flights has urged Nigerians to wake up from their slumber and stand up for their rights.

Tacha in a lengthy Instagram video expressed herself passionately as she calls on her compatriots to stand up and fight for their rights as the government does not seem to care about its citizenry.

The PH first daughter partly said:

“Over 14million people voted for the person on seat but he is nowhere to be found in times of trouble and he only addresses the nation on Twitter”

The video has garnered a lot of reactions from her fans and trolls alike as many gave her thumbs up while a greater number deemed it fit to make a mockery of her excess makeup.

Watch the video below:

