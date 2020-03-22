Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage might have to go into wars with her chef as there’s a feeling among chefs that their food is perfectly seasoned and adding salt, pepper or whatnot to it is sacrilege.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself adding granulated sugar to her eba (A Nigerian meal made from Cassava). Knowing for sure that her eating ritual might cause a stir amongst her fans, Tiwa captioned the video saying it is how she likes it and everyone just has to back off.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW