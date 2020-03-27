Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy announces her “single” relationship status again this month after she noticed that a lot of people have moved their attention from it.

Recall that On February 14th DJ Cuppy sent a friendly reminder to everyone on her Instagram, that she still remains single and searching.

This time around, she spilled some tea about her private life and her relationships. Cuppy shared a video on YouTube in which she revealed the reason she is still single at 27.

In a teaser she posted on Instagram, she said;

“At 26 I am very proud but I have definitely made a few mistakes . I feel like we mustn’ t be afraid to make a few mistakes , especially with relationships because it helps us grow.”

