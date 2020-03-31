Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a restriction on movement in FCT, Ogun and Lagos State for an initial period of 14 days to support public health response to COVID19 in the country as Citizens are urged to stay at home.

However, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC in a statement said the restriction of movement is important for public health response as they urged Nigerians to stay at home.

The NCDC stressed that the restriction is important because there are “Thousands of contacts in Lagos & Abuja that require follow-up for 14 days, suspect cases in Lagos & Abuja that require follow-up and testing Restriction of movement makes access to these people much easier.”

“As citizens, we need to reduce our contact with each other.

This way, even cases we have not yet found have less chance of transmitting the virus to others.”

While the restrictions put physical distance between us, we can still remain socially connected to each other Success does not depend only on the presidential order, but ultimately on how we #TakeResponsibility individually & collectively to prevent further spread of #COVID19″

