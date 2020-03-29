News of Wizkids endorsement with Tecno has been making its rounds on social media. This is something to finally loosen Nigeria’s up amidst this the widespread of the pandemic, Covid-19, that has been tensing Nigerian’s up for a couple of weeks now.

Nigerian music superstar Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has made headlines for the first time in a long while. A couple of days ago, Wizkid bagged an endorsement deal with one of the foremost Mobile technology companies, Tecno Mobile.

Tecno Mobile took to their Instagram page, where they shared the news with their followers. They also used this medium to unveil its latest smartphone, Techno Camon 15. In their words: “The Best of Mobile with THE BEST. Guess who THE BEST is using #TECNOTrivia #BestofBothWorlds. See you soon on the 2nd of April. #Camon15Launch #UltraClearDaynNight.“

This partnership is a win-win situation for both parties as Wizkid gets to secure the bag, while Techno Mobile secures more grounds in the African market. It’s no longer news that Wizkid is known for bagging the hottest of deals. From Pepsi to Ciroc, UBA and now Tecno Mobile. Keep winning Starboy!

