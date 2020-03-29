Wizkid has just crossed 10million followers on his Instagram account as the second biggest Naija artiste on Instagram, judging by their number of followers.

He follows the growth path of the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade as he hits 10 Million followers.

Over the years, social media has evolved to be something great, not just for appearance but it is great enough to now translate into wealth as Instagram users can now monetize their platforms and for this artistes, this goes a long way in growing their brands and become the best.

For Wizkid, this feat was achieved on the 28th of March where it was announced via his fan page’s Instagram page. The superstar is yet to react to this social media achievement.

